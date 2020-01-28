La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Receives $8.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.50.

LJPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. SunTrust Banks lowered La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine lowered La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

In other La Jolla Pharmaceutical news, Director Kevin C. Tang acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,990,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin C. Tang acquired 2,971,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,801,774.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 3,974,682 shares of company stock worth $25,816,464. Corporate insiders own 29.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,061,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,115,000 after purchasing an additional 128,074 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,045,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,669,000 after purchasing an additional 12,097 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 11,890 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 0.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 394.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 375,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 299,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock opened at $7.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.05. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $13.90.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 million. La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 715.11% and a negative net margin of 683.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

