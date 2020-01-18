La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Shares Gap Down to $7.88

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.32, but opened at $7.88. La Jolla Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $7.92, with a volume of 43,505 shares.

LJPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.80.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.05.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.03). La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 683.88% and a negative return on equity of 715.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -4.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin C. Tang purchased 2,971,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $20,801,774.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin C. Tang purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $4,990,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 3,974,682 shares of company stock valued at $25,816,464. Insiders own 29.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 276,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 11,890 shares during the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

