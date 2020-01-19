Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Receives $190.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $190.25.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LH. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

NYSE LH traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $177.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,029,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,538. Laboratory Corp. of America has a 52-week low of $134.79 and a 52-week high of $181.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.02.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. Laboratory Corp. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Corp. of America will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David P. King sold 30,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $4,991,275.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 65.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 7.8% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 23.9% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 41,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,307,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 287.1% in the second quarter. AXA now owns 12,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 11.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio