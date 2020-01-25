Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Price Target Cut to C$32.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at CIBC from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 43.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LIF. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of LIF stock opened at C$22.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$24.71 and its 200 day moving average is C$26.01. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 12 month low of C$21.87 and a 12 month high of C$36.01.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$46.19 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC engages in the production and sale of iron ore pellets and concentrates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region.

