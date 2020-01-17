Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $26.59

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.59 and traded as low as $23.57. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty shares last traded at $23.70, with a volume of 122,946 shares traded.

LIF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$25.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.53.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.95 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$46.19 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. will post 2.6900003 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s payout ratio is 31.78%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile (TSE:LIF)

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC engages in the production and sale of iron ore pellets and concentrates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region.

