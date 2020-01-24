Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services (NASDAQ:LTS) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services (NASDAQ:LTS) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered shares of Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.

LTS stock remained flat at $$3.48 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 88,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,693. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $4.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.47.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services (NASDAQ:LTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $374.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.65 million.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Company Profile

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. Its Independent Advisory and Brokerage Services segment offers advisory and securities brokerage services for clients, including advisor managed accounts, general securities, mutual funds, and variable and fixed annuities; brokerage support services, such as access to stock, bond, exchange-traded fund, and options execution; products comprising insurance, non-traded real estate investment trusts, and unit trusts; and research, compliance, supervision, accounting, and related services.

