Lafargeholcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lafargeholcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HCMLY shares. Barclays upgraded Lafargeholcim from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Lafargeholcim from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th.

Shares of HCMLY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,467,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,340. Lafargeholcim has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average is $10.04.

Lafargeholcim Company Profile

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; ready-mix concrete, concrete products, asphalts, mortars, and other products and services; and construction and paving, and trading services.

