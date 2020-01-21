Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) Given a CHF 61 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a CHF 61 target price on Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LHN. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 62 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 62 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America set a CHF 60 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 51 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 63 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of CHF 57.82.

Lafargeholcim has a fifty-two week low of CHF 50.40 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 60.

