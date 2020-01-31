Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Lake Shore Bancorp had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $5.58 million for the quarter.

Shares of Lake Shore Bancorp stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.25. 4,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273. Lake Shore Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $16.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

About Lake Shore Bancorp

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Lake Shore Savings Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, such as regular savings deposits, including Christmas Club, passbook, and statement savings accounts; money market savings and checking accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts comprising demand deposits; health savings accounts; retirement accounts; time deposits; interest on lawyer accounts; and accounts for individuals, as well as commercial savings, checking, and money market accounts for businesses.

