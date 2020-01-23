Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.24

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.24 and traded as high as $15.30. Lake Shore Bancorp shares last traded at $15.30, with a volume of 201 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.25 and its 200 day moving average is $15.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.06.

Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Lake Shore Bancorp had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lake Shore Bancorp stock. Stilwell Value LLC lifted its position in shares of Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,364 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Lake Shore Bancorp comprises about 3.3% of Stilwell Value LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Stilwell Value LLC owned 5.05% of Lake Shore Bancorp worth $4,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.61% of the company’s stock.

About Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK)

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Lake Shore Savings Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, such as regular savings deposits, including Christmas Club, passbook, and statement savings accounts; money market savings and checking accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts comprising demand deposits; health savings accounts; retirement accounts; time deposits; interest on lawyer accounts; and accounts for individuals, as well as commercial savings, checking, and money market accounts for businesses.

