Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LBAI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Lakeland Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.33.

NASDAQ LBAI traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $16.24. The stock had a trading volume of 117,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Lakeland Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.21 and a 12-month high of $17.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.16. The stock has a market cap of $830.70 million, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 13,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 290,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 30.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

