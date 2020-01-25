Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LBAI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Lakeland Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

NASDAQ:LBAI traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.43. 181,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,203. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.33 million, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.21 and a 1 year high of $17.63.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $55.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.27 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 24.68%. As a group, research analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

