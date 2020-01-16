Lakeland Financial Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, January 25th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th.

Lakeland Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Lakeland Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 36.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lakeland Financial to earn $3.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.5%.

LKFN stock opened at $48.46 on Thursday. Lakeland Financial has a 12 month low of $41.26 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $50.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.43 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 15.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LKFN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.

In related news, EVP Eric H. Ottinger sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $98,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,225,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

