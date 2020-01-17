Lakeland Financial Co. Forecasted to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood lowered their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lakeland Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Boenning Scattergood analyst S. Beury now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.78. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Lakeland Financial’s FY2020 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $50.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.43 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 33.08%.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of LKFN opened at $49.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Lakeland Financial has a one year low of $41.26 and a one year high of $50.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, January 25th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.34%.

In related news, EVP Eric H. Ottinger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $98,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,225,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LKFN. CWM LLC raised its position in Lakeland Financial by 3,133.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Lakeland Financial by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Lakeland Financial by 144.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Lakeland Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Lakeland Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

