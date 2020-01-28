Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.46 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 15.57%.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

LKFN stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.62. 132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,539. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.78. Lakeland Financial has a 1 year low of $41.26 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.34%.

In other Lakeland Financial news, EVP Eric H. Ottinger sold 2,000 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,225,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LKFN shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

See Also: What is a back-end load?

