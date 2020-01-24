Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,598,568 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,077% from the previous session’s volume of 135,859 shares.The stock last traded at $13.77 and had previously closed at $10.97.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LAKE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 6.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.25 million, a PE ratio of 1,309.00 and a beta of 0.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 943,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,440,000 after purchasing an additional 211,919 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 316,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 10,278 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 221,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 215,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 76,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 20,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells a range of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market in the United States and internationally. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, and hazardous chemical and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

