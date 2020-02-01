Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Given New $295.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $275.00 to $295.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $255.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $230.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $313.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lam Research from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $321.29.

Lam Research stock traded down $12.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $298.21. 2,435,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,693,751. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $163.60 and a twelve month high of $319.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $297.40 and a 200-day moving average of $251.14. The company has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 44.36%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total transaction of $46,928.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.75, for a total transaction of $435,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,262 shares of company stock worth $13,209,019 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in Lam Research by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

