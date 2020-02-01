Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Given New $314.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $287.00 to $314.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.29% from the stock’s current price.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $230.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $313.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.29.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $12.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $298.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,408,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,751. The business’s 50-day moving average is $297.40 and its 200-day moving average is $251.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.64. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $163.60 and a 52 week high of $319.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 44.36%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.75, for a total transaction of $435,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,262 shares of company stock valued at $13,209,019. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

