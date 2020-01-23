Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $300.00 to $360.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Lam Research traded as high as $310.41 and last traded at $309.04, with a volume of 129025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $308.00.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LRCX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lam Research from $230.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $313.00 target price (up from $261.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Cowen upped their target price on Lam Research from $235.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Lam Research from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.80.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 17,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.80, for a total value of $5,071,323.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,576 shares of company stock worth $20,803,977. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $808,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 551.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 303,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,066,000 after acquiring an additional 55,509 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 657.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 22.38%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

About Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

