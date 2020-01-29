Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) PT Raised to $320.00 at Deutsche Bank

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from $260.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LRCX. Citigroup upped their target price on Lam Research from $282.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $313.00 price target (up previously from $261.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lam Research from $284.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.05.

LRCX stock opened at $301.69 on Monday. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $163.60 and a 1 year high of $316.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $295.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.43. The firm has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.64.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 13,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.78, for a total transaction of $3,852,830.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 17,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.80, for a total value of $5,071,323.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,759 shares of company stock valued at $14,449,763. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,392,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,140,039,000 after purchasing an additional 248,314 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $194,039,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 655,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,382,000 after purchasing an additional 31,353 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 607,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Lam Research by 355.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 577,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,351,000 after purchasing an additional 450,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

