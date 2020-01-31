Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.15-4.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6-3.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.57 billion.Lam Research also updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to 4.15-4.95 EPS.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $12.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $298.21. 2,435,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,693,751. Lam Research has a one year low of $163.60 and a one year high of $319.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.59.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 44.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 15.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

LRCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $287.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Lam Research from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lam Research from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $319.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $321.29.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $2,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 17,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.80, for a total transaction of $5,071,323.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,262 shares of company stock worth $13,209,019. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

