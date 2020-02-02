Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $350.00 to $380.00. The stock had previously closed at $303.50, but opened at $310.95. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Lam Research shares last traded at $299.59, with a volume of 1,423,990 shares traded.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $346.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.29.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $2,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total transaction of $46,928.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,262 shares of company stock worth $13,209,019 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 5.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,392,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,140,039,000 after acquiring an additional 248,314 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.7% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 48.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after acquiring an additional 12,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $297.40 and its 200 day moving average is $251.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.64.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 44.36%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.87 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 15.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

Lam Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?