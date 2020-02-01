Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Upgraded by DA Davidson to Buy

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $350.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LRCX. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.29.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $298.21 on Thursday. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $163.60 and a 52 week high of $319.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $297.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.14.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 44.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 15.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 13,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.78, for a total value of $3,852,830.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.75, for a total value of $435,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,262 shares of company stock valued at $13,209,019 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

