Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $961.99 Million

Equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) will report $961.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $950.00 million to $977.78 million. Lamb Weston posted sales of $926.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full year sales of $4.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 869.30% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LW. TheStreet raised Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $83.00 price objective on Lamb Weston and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.29.

Lamb Weston stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,156,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.65. Lamb Weston has a fifty-two week low of $58.83 and a fifty-two week high of $94.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.84%.

In other news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total value of $552,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,656,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 18,168 shares of company stock worth $1,663,079 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LW. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 261.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the third quarter worth $50,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 103.2% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

