Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $961.99 Million

Equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) will report $961.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $950.00 million to $977.78 million. Lamb Weston posted sales of $926.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full year sales of $4.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 869.30% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LW. TheStreet raised Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $83.00 price objective on Lamb Weston and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.29.

Lamb Weston stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,156,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.65. Lamb Weston has a fifty-two week low of $58.83 and a fifty-two week high of $94.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.84%.

In other news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total value of $552,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,656,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 18,168 shares of company stock worth $1,663,079 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LW. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 261.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the third quarter worth $50,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 103.2% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

Earnings History and Estimates for Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)

