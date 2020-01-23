Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) SVP Sells $501,710.00 in Stock

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) SVP Michael Jared Smith sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total value of $501,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lamb Weston stock opened at $91.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.20. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.83 and a fifty-two week high of $94.46.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.88 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 869.30% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 24.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 261.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 103.2% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

LW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Barclays set a $83.00 price objective on Lamb Weston and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.86.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

