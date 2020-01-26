Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.55 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Lamb Weston in a report released on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Jagdale now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $3.55 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.50. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lamb Weston’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.10. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 869.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Barclays set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.86.

Shares of LW stock opened at $90.69 on Friday. Lamb Weston has a fifty-two week low of $58.83 and a fifty-two week high of $94.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.84%.

In related news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total transaction of $552,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,656,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,668 shares of company stock worth $2,164,789. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 28,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 184.4% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 11,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 7,633 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 12.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 630,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,918,000 after purchasing an additional 68,066 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 103.2% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 28.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 820,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,009,000 after purchasing an additional 183,370 shares during the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

