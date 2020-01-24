Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.62% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Barclays set a $83.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $92.00 in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.86.

LW stock opened at $90.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.78. Lamb Weston has a 52 week low of $58.83 and a 52 week high of $94.46.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.88 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 869.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Michael Jared Smith sold 5,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total value of $501,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 3,472 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.47, for a total transaction of $317,583.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,789 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 7.0% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 131,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,348,000 after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 28.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 820,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,009,000 after acquiring an additional 183,370 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 89.2% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 11.0% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

