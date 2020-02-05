Lancashire (LON:LRE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lancashire (LON:LRE) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 860 ($11.31) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 850 ($11.18) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. HSBC lowered shares of Lancashire to a reduce rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 694 ($9.13) to GBX 551 ($7.25) in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Lancashire to an add rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 724.25 ($9.53).

Shares of Lancashire stock traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 747.50 ($9.83). 398,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,000. Lancashire has a 12 month low of GBX 556.50 ($7.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 796.50 ($10.48). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 762.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 721.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 7,475.00.

Lancashire Company Profile

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lloyd's. It offers aviation insurance solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

