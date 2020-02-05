Lancashire (LON:LRE) Given Hold Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Lancashire (LON:LRE) in a research note published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LRE has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 735 ($9.67) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Investec upgraded shares of Lancashire to an add rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. HSBC downgraded shares of Lancashire to a reduce rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 694 ($9.13) to GBX 551 ($7.25) in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.68) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 724.25 ($9.53).

LRE traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 747.50 ($9.83). 398,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,000. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.04. Lancashire has a 1 year low of GBX 556.50 ($7.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 796.50 ($10.48). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 762.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 721.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 7,475.00.

Lancashire Company Profile

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lloyd's. It offers aviation insurance solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

