Lancashire (LON:LRE) Price Target Raised to GBX 730 at Peel Hunt

Lancashire (LON:LRE) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 660 ($8.68) to GBX 730 ($9.60) in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.68) price target on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lancashire to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 645 ($8.48) to GBX 700 ($9.21) in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 731 ($9.62) to GBX 758 ($9.97) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 735 ($9.67) price target on shares of Lancashire in a report on Monday, November 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Lancashire presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 721.20 ($9.49).

Shares of LON:LRE traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 758.50 ($9.98). 43,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.04. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,585.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 753.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 715.89. Lancashire has a 52-week low of GBX 556.50 ($7.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 796.50 ($10.48).

Lancashire Company Profile

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lloyd's. It offers aviation insurance solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

