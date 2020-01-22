Lancashire (LON:LRE) PT Lowered to GBX 695

Lancashire (LON:LRE) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 695 ($9.14) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on LRE. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a GBX 735 ($9.67) target price on shares of Lancashire in a report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lancashire from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 850 ($11.18) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt raised their target price on Lancashire from GBX 660 ($8.68) to GBX 730 ($9.60) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Lancashire from GBX 731 ($9.62) to GBX 758 ($9.97) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lancashire currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 725.70 ($9.55).

Shares of Lancashire stock opened at GBX 768.50 ($10.11) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 756.21 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 717.97. Lancashire has a 12 month low of GBX 556.50 ($7.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 796.50 ($10.48). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,685.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.04, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Lancashire Company Profile

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lloyd's. It offers aviation insurance solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

