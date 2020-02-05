Lancashire (LON:LRE) PT Raised to GBX 781

Lancashire (LON:LRE) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from GBX 758 ($9.97) to GBX 781 ($10.27) in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 695 ($9.14) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Investec upgraded shares of Lancashire to an add rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.68) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 724.25 ($9.53).

Shares of LON:LRE traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 747.50 ($9.83). The company had a trading volume of 398,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,000. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,475.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 762.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 721.12. Lancashire has a one year low of GBX 556.50 ($7.32) and a one year high of GBX 796.50 ($10.48).

About Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lloyd's. It offers aviation insurance solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

