Lancashire (LON:LRE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Several other research analysts have also commented on LRE. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lancashire from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 695 ($9.14) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 735 ($9.67) price target on shares of Lancashire in a report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lancashire from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 850 ($11.18) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 709.82 ($9.34).

Shares of LRE stock opened at GBX 745 ($9.80) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 760.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 719.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 7,450.00. Lancashire has a fifty-two week low of GBX 556.50 ($7.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 796.50 ($10.48).

Lancashire Company Profile

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lloyd's. It offers aviation insurance solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

