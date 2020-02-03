Lancaster Colony (LANC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.34. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The business had revenue of $337.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Lancaster Colony’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

LANC stock opened at $154.65 on Monday. Lancaster Colony has a 52 week low of $133.77 and a 52 week high of $165.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 0.32.

Several research firms have commented on LANC. CL King began coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.00.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

