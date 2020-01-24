Land & Homes Group Ltd (ASX:LHM) Insider Buys A$50,000.00 in Stock

Land & Homes Group Ltd (ASX:LHM) insider Choon Keng (CK) Kho bought 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$50,000.00 ($35,460.99).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Choon Keng (CK) Kho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 8th, Choon Keng (CK) Kho bought 18,000,000 shares of Land & Homes Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$360,000.00 ($255,319.15).

On Thursday, December 5th, Choon Keng (CK) Kho bought 9,500,000 shares of Land & Homes Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$190,000.00 ($134,751.77).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of A$0.01. Land & Homes Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$0.01 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of A$0.01 ($0.01).

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?