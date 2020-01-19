Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Upgraded to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 1,080 ($14.21) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 957 ($12.59). Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Land Securities Group to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 735 ($9.67) to GBX 800 ($10.52) in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Land Securities Group from GBX 755 ($9.93) to GBX 840 ($11.05) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 739 ($9.72) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Land Securities Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 947 ($12.46) to GBX 897 ($11.80) in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 859.29 ($11.30).

Shares of Land Securities Group stock opened at GBX 980.20 ($12.89) on Friday. Land Securities Group has a one year low of GBX 473.27 ($6.23) and a one year high of GBX 1,019.50 ($13.41). The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.62, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 966.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 878.84.

In other Land Securities Group news, insider Robert Noel sold 203,070 shares of Land Securities Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 946 ($12.44), for a total value of £1,921,042.20 ($2,527,022.10).

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

