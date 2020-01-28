Landmark Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LARK) Short Interest Up 317.9% in January

Landmark Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LARK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 317.9% from the December 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LARK. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 91,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,720 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LARK opened at $24.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.67. Landmark Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.72 and a 52 week high of $26.00.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.21 million for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 19.10%.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides various loan products, such as one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, municipal, and agriculture loans, as well as consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, home improvement, and home equity loans.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund