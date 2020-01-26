Landmark Bancorp (LARK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $12.21 million for the quarter.

LARK opened at $25.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Landmark Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.72 and a 1 year high of $26.00.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides various loan products, such as one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, municipal, and agriculture loans, as well as consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, home improvement, and home equity loans.

