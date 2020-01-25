Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) vs. Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Critical Comparison

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) and Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Landmark Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Financial Institutions pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Financial Institutions pays out 38.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Landmark Bancorp has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Financial Institutions has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.4% of Landmark Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.1% of Financial Institutions shares are held by institutional investors. 18.1% of Landmark Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Financial Institutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Landmark Bancorp and Financial Institutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landmark Bancorp $48.72 million 2.38 $10.43 million N/A N/A Financial Institutions $189.21 million 2.63 $39.53 million $2.57 12.08

Financial Institutions has higher revenue and earnings than Landmark Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Landmark Bancorp and Financial Institutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landmark Bancorp 19.10% 9.91% 0.99% Financial Institutions 20.81% 11.60% 1.07%

Risk and Volatility

Landmark Bancorp has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Financial Institutions has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Landmark Bancorp and Financial Institutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landmark Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Financial Institutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Financial Institutions beats Landmark Bancorp on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides various loan products, such as one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, municipal, and agriculture loans, as well as consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, home improvement, and home equity loans. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 29 branch offices in 23 communities across the state of Kansas. Landmark Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, Kansas.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc. operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides short and medium-term commercial loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment; commercial business loans to the agricultural industry for short-term crop production, farm equipment, and livestock financing; commercial mortgage loans to finance the purchase of real property; and one-to-four family residential mortgage loans, home improvement loans, closed-end home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans. In addition, the company provides personal insurance, including automobile, homeowners, boat, recreational vehicle, landlord, and umbrella coverage; commercial insurance, such as property, liability, automobile, inland marine, workers compensation, bonds, crop, and umbrella insurance products; and financial services comprising life and disability insurance, Medicare supplements, long-term care, annuities, mutual funds, and retirement programs. Further, it offers customized investment advice and advisory, wealth management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services, as well as operates a real estate investment trust that holds residential mortgages and commercial real estate loans. The company operates a network of 53 offices in the New York State. Financial Institutions, Inc. was founded in 1817 and is headquartered in Warsaw, New York.