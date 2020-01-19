Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th.

NASDAQ LMRK opened at $16.74 on Friday. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $18.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $14.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMRK. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 4.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.43% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of portfolio of real property interests. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment involves the leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

