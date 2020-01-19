Landore Resources (LON:LND) Trading Up 5.9%

Landore Resources Ltd. (LON:LND) shares were up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.72 ($0.01), approximately 576,924 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 243% from the average daily volume of 168,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.68 ($0.01).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The stock has a market cap of $9.32 million and a P/E ratio of -3.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.70.

About Landore Resources (LON:LND)

Landore Resources Limited is engaged in mineral exploration, including the identification, acquisition and development of mineral projects either alone or with joint venture partners. The Company, through its subsidiary, Landore Resources Canada Inc (Landore), is engaged in mineral exploration in Eastern Canada.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?

