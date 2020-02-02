Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of LE stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.65. 303,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,095. Lands’ End has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $19.29. The firm has a market cap of $377.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lands’ End will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the 4th quarter worth about $342,000. 48.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan. The company operates through U.S. eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, and Retail segments. It offers casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products.

Featured Article: What is Forex?