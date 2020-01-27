Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:LE opened at $13.79 on Friday. Lands’ End has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $19.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.95 million, a P/E ratio of 44.48 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lands’ End will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Lands’ End during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lands’ End by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Lands’ End by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Lands’ End during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Lands’ End during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $345,000. 51.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan. The company operates through U.S. eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, and Retail segments. It offers casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products.

