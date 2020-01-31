Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Declares $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share by the transportation company on Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Landstar System has a dividend payout ratio of 12.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Landstar System to earn $6.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.8%.

Shares of LSTR traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.19. 8,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,702. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $94.97 and a twelve month high of $120.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.25.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.15). Landstar System had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $994.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Landstar System will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LSTR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Landstar System from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stephens set a $129.00 price target on Landstar System and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.15.

In other Landstar System news, Director Diana M. Murphy sold 7,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $825,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,063.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total value of $586,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,797,520.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

