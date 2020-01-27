Landstar System (LSTR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $113.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24. Landstar System has a 52 week low of $94.97 and a 52 week high of $120.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.08.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 11.97%.

LSTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stephens set a $129.00 target price on shares of Landstar System and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.15.

In related news, Director Diana M. Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $825,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,063.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total transaction of $586,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,924 shares in the company, valued at $4,797,520.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

