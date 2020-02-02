Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stephens set a $129.00 price target on Landstar System and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Landstar System in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Landstar System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.15.

LSTR traded down $1.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.75. 678,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,900. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.24. Landstar System has a 1 year low of $94.97 and a 1 year high of $120.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $994.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.93 million. Landstar System had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total value of $586,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,797,520.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Diana M. Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $825,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,063.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth about $292,000.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

