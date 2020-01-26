Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stephens set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Landstar System and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.15.

LSTR opened at $113.86 on Friday. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $94.97 and a twelve month high of $120.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.08. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Landstar System will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total transaction of $586,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,797,520.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Diana M. Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $825,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,063.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,134,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $446,485,000 after buying an additional 358,887 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 900,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,380,000 after buying an additional 19,318 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 878,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,916,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 606,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,315,000 after buying an additional 101,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,808,000 after buying an additional 23,961 shares during the last quarter.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

