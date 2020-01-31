Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.10-1.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $915-965 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $938.97 million.Landstar System also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.10-1.20 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reissued a hold rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stephens set a $129.00 price target on Landstar System and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Landstar System in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a sell rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Landstar System from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Landstar System from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.15.

NASDAQ LSTR traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.75. The company had a trading volume of 678,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,901. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.25. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $94.97 and a twelve month high of $120.23.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $994.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.93 million. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 30.88%. Landstar System’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.94%.

In other Landstar System news, Director Diana M. Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $825,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,063.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total value of $586,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,797,520.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

