Lannett (LCI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Lannett had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The business had revenue of $127.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Lannett to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LCI opened at $8.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.43. Lannett has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $15.52. The firm has a market cap of $334.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.29 and a beta of 2.12.

LCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lannett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lannett from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

About Lannett

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

