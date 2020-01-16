Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lannett Company manufactures and distributes high quality affordable generic medications that are the therapeutic equivalent of the brand-name pharmaceuticals. Their portfolio consists of numerous products across a wide range of therapeutic areas. Lannett believes that their ability to select viable products for development, efficiently develop such products, including obtaining any applicable regulatory approvals, vertically integrate themselves into certain specialty markets and achieve economies in production are all critical for their success in the generic pharmaceutical industry in which they operate. Lannett Company, Inc., continues to dedicate significant capital toward developing new products as they believe their success is linked to their ability to continually introduce new generic products into the marketplace. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LCI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lannett from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Lannett from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

NYSE LCI opened at $9.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $368.59 million, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 2.12. Lannett has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $15.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.18.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $127.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.78 million. Lannett had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 25.40%. Lannett’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lannett will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Lannett during the second quarter worth about $151,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lannett during the third quarter worth about $560,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Lannett by 76.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 150,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 65,343 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Lannett by 3.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lannett during the third quarter worth about $343,000.

About Lannett

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

